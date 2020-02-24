Who Is Rohit Raut, First-runner Up Of 'Indian Idol' Season 11? Know More About Him

Born in Latur, Indian Idol 11 first runner-up Rohit Raut belongs to a middle-class family. He had to struggle a lot during his childhood as his mother passed away. His father Shyam Raut raised his brother and Rohit alone. Rohit Raut was announced as the first runner-up of Indian Idol 11 yesterday i.e. on February 23, 2020.

ALSO READ| Indian Idol 11 Written Update For Feb 22 And 23: Sunny Hindustani Is Crowned Winner

ALSO READ| Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Reaction To His Win Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Rohit Raut’s Career

Rohit Raut participated in Sa Re Ga Ma L’il Champs Marathi in the year 2019. As per reports, he has given his voice for movies like Ti Sadhya Kay Karte, Duniyadaari and Vazandar. He was also selected to lend his voice in the 2009 music album Panchatantra. Rohit Raut reportedly has also performed for many Marathi serials. He later participated in Indian Idol season 11 where he was declared as the first runner-up of the season.

ALSO READ| From Polishing Shoes To Winning 'Indian Idol 11' Trophy: Fans Call Sunny's Win A 'VICTORY'

A few facts and trivia about Rohit Raut

During the Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11, Rohit Raut was seen revealing that his father used to wake him up at 4 o’clock every morning to practice music.

It was also disclosed by Rohit Raut that after attending school and college he never used to go back home to have lunch. He would go attend his tuition classes the be back at home around 10-10.30pm.

As per reports, Rohit Raut had created a band namely Gust and was also a part of the Marathi movie Shutter

Rohit Raut was regarded as “The Powerhouse” by the Indian Idol season 11 judges.

ALSO READ| When Aditya Narayan Turned Veeru For His Basanti Aka Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 11 Sets

Rohit Raut's Instagram

ALSO READ| Indian Idol 11: List Of The Top 5 Finalists Who Would Be Competing To Win The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.