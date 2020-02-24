Who Is Rohit Raut, First-runner Up Of 'Indian Idol' Season 11? Know More About Him

Born in Latur, Indian Idol 11 first runner-up Rohit Raut belongs to a middle-class family. He had to struggle a lot during his childhood as his mother passed away. His father Shyam Raut raised his brother and Rohit alone. Rohit Raut was announced as the first runner-up of Indian Idol 11 yesterday i.e. on February 23, 2020.
A powerful tribute from #PowerhouseRohit to our terrific trio! RT if you too loved @rautrohitshyam's tribute to our judges in #IndianIdol11 #IndianIdolGrandFinale @rautrohitshyam @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan #IndianIdol— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 23, 2020
Be it slow and somber number or an upbeat song #PowerhouseRohit excels at it all. Witness him bringing magic on stage only on #IndianIdol11 #IndianIdolGrandFinale. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan pic.twitter.com/8E2F7Xs7Vd— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 23, 2020
Rohit Raut participated in Sa Re Ga Ma L’il Champs Marathi in the year 2019. As per reports, he has given his voice for movies like Ti Sadhya Kay Karte, Duniyadaari and Vazandar. He was also selected to lend his voice in the 2009 music album Panchatantra. Rohit Raut reportedly has also performed for many Marathi serials. He later participated in Indian Idol season 11 where he was declared as the first runner-up of the season.
