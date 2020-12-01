Sunny Leone Nails Her Chic Style Wearing 'comfy Jumper'; Says 'Love This'

On November 30, 2020, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures of herself to flaunt her chic look. After spending six months in Los Angeles, Sunny returned to India in the month of November and also shared pictures from her latest shoot. Being an active social media user with a massive fan base, she has been treating her fans with pictures from her latest shoot on Instagram.

Sunny Leone in her 'comfy jumper'

The actor shared several pics where she is looking chic as she wore a comfy jumper. She kept her short hair loose and messy and had minimal make-up. Striking a pose on her balcony, Sunny captioned her post, “Love this comfy jumper!! Xoxo” with a kissing face emoticon. Many of her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the beauty and dropped red hearts and heart-eye face emoticon.

Jism 2 fame Sunny recently shared a picture of herself wearing a semi-sheer black floor-length gown from her latest music video shoot. She looked stunning as she posed for the camera. In the caption, she revealed that the ‘Dope video’ will be out soon. Giorgia Andriani complimented her beauty and wrote, “Wow” with a heart-eye face emoticon. A fan called her ‘so beautiful’ while another one wrote, “Looking gorgeous”.

Sunny often nails her looks in her comfy fashion clothing. She recently shared a series of pictures wearing a white-coloured cold-shoulder crop top paired with stripped palazzos. In the caption, she gave credits to Vivienne Hu studio for the crop top. Many of her fans went gaga over the beauty and dropped lovely comments. A user called her ‘Pretty’. Another user commented, “Wow amazing” with a heart-eye face emoticon. A fan wrote, “Awesome” with fire emoticons.

Sunny Leone returned to India after 6 months

Amid lockdown, the Ek Paheli Leela actor flew to the Los Angeles home with hubby Daniel Weber and her children in the month of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inevitable lockdown in India. On Mother’s Day, she informed her fans that she felt she could take better care of her children and family in the US. As things are slowly returning to normal, the actor returned last month. She shared a selfie of herself seated in the airplane. In the caption, she wrote, “After 6 months, its time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”. She wore a blue cardigan with a matching jacket and a pair of shades.

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

