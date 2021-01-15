Sunny Leone Enjoys Paani Puris In Her Vanity, Says 'Got Busted Eating Too Many Of Them'

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her enjoying some Paani Puris in her vanity car. The video is shot by her hairstylist and in it, the actor can be seen running around the vanity trying to get her hands on some more Pani Puri. She captioned the video as, "I only had 3 Paani Puris!! Got busted eating way too many Paani Puris in Vanity by @jeetihairtstylist". Her caption says '3 Paani Puris' but her video says otherwise, have a look.

Sunny Leone's Instagram Video

In the video, Sunny can be seen wearing a white top and a jacket on top of it, while wearing dark blue jeans. The video starts with her stylist telling everyone that Sunny had 12 Paani Puris, to which Sunny denies. She further states that her stylist is lying and that she is having her third piece. She then scolds her stylist in a funny manner and runs away to the other side of the vanity. The video then pans out to her trying to eat another piece.

After getting caught, she justifies her actions by saying that she is preparing one for her brother and that is a sister's duty to do so. While she takes a Paani Puri to her brother to feed him, she stealthily eats the piece and then runs to the other side. She, later on, justifies that she is not eating too much and is also sending a rice package back. The video ends with Sunny trying to flip the camera to show her stylist's face. Her comment section is filled with heart eyes and laughing emojis.

(Image credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram video)

Sunny Leone's movies

Sunny Leone entered the industry with Bigg Boss in 2011. After the reality show, she was approached for Jism 2 which marked the starting of her career in cinema. Some of her films include Jackpot, Hate Story 2, Mastizaade and many more. She has made various memorable cameos in Telugu and Tamil films. Sunny also became the part of MTV Splitvilla, where she appeared as a judge. Sunny Leone's videos on her Instagram shows that she is having fun in sets of her upcoming web series Anamika. Check out some of her BTS videos.

