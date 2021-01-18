Sunny Leone Is All 'sunshine' In The BTS Pictures For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

On January 17, 2021, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture featuring herself and photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, Dabboo can be seen showing Sunny her pictures captured in their latest photoshoot. Sunny informed her fans that the picture is a still from her behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot for Dabboo’s calendar 2021. Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar has always been the talk of the town as Bollywood’s popular celebs grace their presence on the calendar.

Sunny Leone in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar?

In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a solid tube dress. Her short hair is styled in beach waves and is kept loose while Dabboo wore a checked shirt. Adopting the ‘new normal’, Dabboo wore a black mask. Dabboo held his camera while showing pictures to Sunny which are apparently captured by him. Sunny captioned the picture as, “’#btswithdabboo’ with Sunshine in our hair!! ‘#dabbooratnanicalendar’ 2021”. She further gave credits to her style team and the photographer.

As soon as Sunny posted the picture, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Click of the day” with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Amazing” and dropped a red heart. Several others called her ‘awesome’ and ‘cute’ and expressed their excitement for the duo’s collaboration.

Sunny Leone's photos

Sunny Leone is an avid Instagram user and often updates her fans about her professional as well as personal life. A few days back, Sunny shared several pictures and videos from her Trikaya Retreat getaway. The actor sharing snippets from her mini-vacation wrote in the caption, “Loved this beautiful place @trikayaretreat!!” She also tagged the place in her post. While sharing a video, Sunny gave her fans a glimpse of her stay at the retreat.

In the pictures and videos, Sunny can be seen wearing a graphic tee, paired with a maroon jacket. She also clubbed the tee with denim ripped jeans and added a pair of black boots. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and kissing emojis in the comment section.

Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

