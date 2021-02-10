Vikas Gupta Shares Unseen Footage Of Sunny Leone's Heartwarming Gesture

Vikas Gupta who entered as a challenger in the house of an ongoing reality show was evicted two weeks ago. During the show, actor Sunny Leone came as a special guest in one of the episodes and she tried to be calm everyone and win their hearts through her sweetness. Vikas Gupta was under a lot of stress, but received a heartwarming gesture from Sunny.

Also Read | 'Virtual Cuddles': Khushi Kapoor Shares A Cute Picture With Her Pet

Also Read | Zayn Marie And Husband Akash Mohimen 'sit Under A Tree'; Former Shares Mushy Selfie

Vikas Gupta shares unseen footage of Sunny Leone's sweetness

Sunny Leone made her guest appearance on the reality show gave Vikas Gupta a special head massage to relieve him from all the stress he has been facing on the show. This clip wasn't shown on the TV screens. Vikas Gupta shared the reel on Instagram and said how some people become so important without even realizing it.

The reel also had another clip where we can see Vikas Gupta and Sunny Leone interacting with each other at an event, in that clip after some time we can see Sunny Leone trying to comfort Vikas Gupta by placing her hand on his shoulders. Vikas Gupta captioned the post by saying "Some People become your friends without you even realizing and somehow are always there at important times in your life @sunnyleone you are the goofiest girl I know thank you for the champi and more". Check out the clip below:

Fans loved the gesture of Vikas Gupta. Vikas Gupta's Instagram received a lot of love on comments from all his fans and followers. The post has received more than 24000 likes and more than 200 comments on Instagram. Check out the reaction from some of his fans and followers on Instagram in the picture below:

Also Read | Oscars 2021: Academy Unveils Shortlists In Nine Categories; Check Out The List Here

Vikas Gupta was evicted from the ongoing reality show because of his spat with Arshi Khan. Later on, he stepped out of the house due to a medical emergency but he came back in the house. However, he was evicted again and very soon because he and Devoleena received the least votes. He could have saved himself but he chose to save Devoleena on the show.

Image Credits: @lostboyjourney/@sunnyleone Instagram

Also Read | Malcolm And Marie Cast Breaks Down Choreography Of First Fight From Movie

Also Read | Britney Spears' Beau Sam Asghari Lashes Out At Jamie Spears; Calls Him 'controlling'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.