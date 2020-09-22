'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil: Abi Hassan Reacts To Rumours About Him Joining The Show

The upcoming season of Tamil reality TV show, Bigg Boss, has been making headlines so several reasons. Recently, it was being speculated that among the many contestants, Tamil actor Abi Hassan, son of actor Nasser, is also all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, on September 22, 2020, Abi Hassan took to his Instagram handle to shun all rumours and speculations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abi Hassan went on to share a statement regarding the rumours about him participating in Bigg Boss 4 Tamil. Abi quickly responded and denied being a part of the show as his Instagram story read, "NO GUYS, I’M NOT A PART OF BIGG BOSS 4". Take a look at his post below.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants

Besides Abi Hassan, various stars are being rumoured to be part of the upcoming reality show. The rumoured list includes the names of celebrities such as Kiran Rathod, Vidyulekha Raman, Ramya Pandian, Pugal, Shivangi and Manimegalai, among others. Earlier, actor Sunainaa was also rumoured to join the contestant's list. The actor, however, has rubbished all rumours.

About the show

Talking about the season, the makers dropped the first promo on August 27, featuring the host Kamal Hassan. He was seen talking about how the Covid-19 crisis has taken away many people's jobs and their livelihoods. As the video went further, Hassan emphasised that it was time to get back to work. He also encouraged people to follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). In the meantime, the promo does not disclose many specifics about the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil and its premiere. Take a look at the promo below.

About the actor

Actor Abi Hassan made his acting debut with the film Kadaram Kondan that released in 2019. The film was helmed by Rajesh M. Selva and also starred Vikram and Akshara Haasan in lead roles. The film revolved around Vasu, a young physician who, after saving one of his patients from a murder attempt, went on to find out that his pregnant wife had been kidnapped, and the kidnappers requested that the patient he saved in return for her safety. The actor, for now, does not have any upcoming projects in his kitty.

