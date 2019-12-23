Supermodel Of The Year 2019: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Judges

MTV India has launched a brand new show on the channel. The show is titled as Supermodel of the Year 2019. The first episode of the show aired on December 22. The is featuring the fashion Divas, Exclusive Photo Shoots and also fierce runaways and many more. The show has also given its audience a close look of the glamour world. The show has given an opportunity to young girls who were looking forward to making their career in the modelling and entertainment industries.

Who will be Judging the show?

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is an Indian supermodel with one of the highest fan following, actor and even film producer. The actor was born in Glasgow, Scotland. Reportedly, Milind Soman is known to be the hottest man on the planet. He also finished the Ironman Triathlon with faltering which involved swimming, bike ride and running. The fans of the show are very happy to have Milind Soman as the judge.

Had a great time running 21k in 1hr 52min at the Apollo tyres Millennium City marathon in Gurugram yesterday, and the air seemed cleaner than Mumbai!! How did THAT happen??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZeXpIMKJgs — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 2, 2019

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer and also a model. She is also a judge on a popular reality talent show. Her fitness and fashion are always one of the most talked-about things. Malaika's fans are very happy to see her as one of the judges on the show.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba is a very well known Indian fashion designer. She is known for her flamboyant style and has also given unique names for her collections. She reportedly named her first collection Kattran. Masaba is a specialist in ethnic wear for women. In 2018, Masaba also launched a hijab-saree line for Muslim women who wanted to wear Indian high fashion.

