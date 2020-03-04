'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Drisha More's Shocking Makeover Grabs Eyeballs; Watch

The hunt for the supermodel has begun on the show MTV Supermodel of the Year. The judges are looking for the perfect supermodel who is confident, gracious and different from everyone else. The show is judged by Malaika Arora Khan, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. Supermodel of The Year has found its top four contestants and they are Priya Singh, Manila Pradhan, Drisha More and Yukti Thareja.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Face New Challenge Before The Finale

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Malaika Arora Irritated By Contestant Yukti's Face? Watch

The makers of Supermodel Of The Year have dropped a new promo on their social media handle. One specific thing in the video has captured everyone's attention. Drisha More was popular because of her dreadlocks and how she always sported her dreadlocks with grace. In the recent promo of Supermodel of the Year, Drisha More's new look is grabbing eyeballs. Drisha More got rid of her dreadlocks and is slaying her new look. Drisha More has cut her hair really short. Not just the short hair look, Drisha also got burgundy highlights.

Watch the promo here

Badle roop aur FINALE mein jaane ka jazba, humari contestants tayyaar hai! But are you ready? Tell us who you are excited to see and watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, this Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/yLCbbA81GH — MTV India (@MTVIndia) March 4, 2020

Drisha More's dreadlocks have always been one of her major highlights on the show. While in some tasks, she was able to rock her dreadlocks with sheer confidence. But at times, her dreadlocks were also a disadvantage when it came to certain tasks. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers of Supermodel of the year will witness her without her dreadlocks. The followers of the show are also excited to know if Drisha More will make it to the finals.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Will Priya Singh Be The Next To Get Eliminated?

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Eashita Bajwa Gets Evicted, Fans Call The Show 'biased'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.