Supermodel Of The Year: Will Priya Singh Be The Next To Get Eliminated?

The massively popular reality TV show Supermodel of the Year continues to get more interesting for fans while becoming more hectic and tense for the remaining contestants. In the latest episode, contestant Eashita Bajwa was unexpectedly eliminated from the show, further cutting down the competition. Recently, MTV India shared the promo for Supermodel of the Year's upcoming episode, in which contestant Priya Singh was being admonished by judge Masaba Gupta for her performance. After watching the promo, many fans are now worried that Priya will be the next one to be eliminated from Supermodel of the Year.

Supermodel of the Year: Priya Singh to be next contestant to go?

Above is the promo for the next episode of Supermodel of the Year, which was shared online on MTV India's official social media pages. In the promo, Masaba Gupta was critiquing Priya Singh's performance in a yet unseen challenge. The Supermodel of the Year judge stated that while Priya's start was strong, the rest of her performance was a complete downward spiral. Masaba stated that Priya never held her attention, as she never went out of her comfort zone.

Masaba Gupta further stated that Priya knew that her poses and walk were strong. However, she only depended on her strengths and did not try anything new. Due to these factors, Masaba said that Priya's performance was nothing more than average.

The judge later added that the performance might even be below average for her, as she felt like Priya was a strong contestant and could do much better. Even the other Supermodel of the Year contestants were shocked at this critique, as they considered Priya to be one of their strongest contenders. They further stated that if the judges were so harsh with Priya, then anything could happen on the show.

