'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Face New Challenge Before The Finale

Supermodel of the Year is almost at the end. Only four contestants remain - Priya, Yukti, Manila, and Drisha. With the finale just around the corner, the Supermodel of the Year contestants have only one task left to decide who will make it to the finale. Here's a sneak peek at this week's task.

Which task will decide the fate of Supermodel of the Year contestants?

In a promo video released by MTV Indian on their official Instagram account, the host of Supermodel of the Year, Anusha Dandekar is seen advising the contestants. Everyone is gathered in the Livon Lounge and listening intently to what she has to say.

In the next scene, the contestants can be seen walking the ramp in funky hairstyles and costumes. Priya's hair is styled as Marilyn Monroe. Yukti's hairstyle is that of the late '60s to early '70s. Manila has a frizzy and exaggerated hairstyle from the disco era while Drisha's hairstyle was not revealed at all.

While nothing more has been revealed about the task yet, it seems to be a Livon sponsored task for the brand. Adding to this theory is the Supermodel of the Year contestants' hairstyles. But only the next episode will determine what will be the Supermodel of the Year task. In previous tasks, the contestants had to do print shoots, television commercials and many such tasks.

In other news, judging this year's Supermodel of the Year show is Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. Anusha Dandekar is hosting the show while India's very own supermodel, Ujjwala Raut is mentoring the Supermodel of the Year contestants. After a series of tasks and elimination, the four remaining contestants who made it to the semi finale are Priya, Yukti, Drisha and Manila.

