Supermodel Of The Year: Eashita Bajwa Gets Evicted, Fans Call The Show 'biased'

In the recent episode of MTV Supermodel of The Year, contestant Eashita Bajwa was eliminated from the show. Eashita Bajwa and Priya Singh were ranked in the bottom. For the elimination round, the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta gave a task. After the task, according to the judges score, Eashita Bajwa had to leave the show. But fans of MTV Supermodel of the year were not happy with the judges' decision as they think that Eashita Bajwa played better than Priya Singh. In one of the posts on MTV's social media handle, fans expressed their disagreement and called the show 'biased' towards Priya Singh.

In the video-post, the judges' panel was seen praising the contestant Manila Pradhan. Many of her fans also adored the contestant and called her the Sikkim Queen. Whereas, many other users lashed out in the comments section for Eashita Bajwa's eviction. A user wrote a comment which read, "What bulls**t bias towards Priya. Eashita’s pics were by far more stunning than Priya’s. So frustrated will all this bias that happens on all shows. First Anjali was eliminated against Priya, where Anjali’s pics were better for sure and now Eashita. Absolute injustice, hate it.", meanwhile, the other user wrote, "Eashita got eliminated...but today she dnt deserve to go home".

Check out a few fan reaction below:

For the unversed, in the bottom two, Eashita Bajwa and Priya Singh were asked to perform a task. In the photoshoot task, they performed while parting and exercising yoga. The other contestants, Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja and Drisa More chose to help Esahita Bajwa over Priya Singh. Eashita Bajwa got less scores than Priya Singh and the judges evicted her from the show.

