Supermodel Of The Year Written Update: Models Pose On The Truck Wearing Lehengas

In the previous episode of MTV Supermodel of the year, 4 out of the 10 contestants were rejected from their task of the chair photoshoot, of the office theme. In the episode that aired this weekend, the 6 girls who were selected were given a task of a photoshoot on a moving truck.

MTV Supermodel of the year- Written updates

The six girls selected for the task were Drisha More, Anjali Schmuck, Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Eashita Bajwa and Priya Singh. The task took place in film city in Goregaon and the photoshoot was for a tyre brand. The task assigned to the models was that they had to boldly pose on a moving truck and the whole purpose of this shoot was to prove how smooth the tyres were that it can make anyone wait and pose.

Mentors Ujjwala Raut and Anusha Dandekar had some fun with the girls and even motivated them before the task. The task was called the Moving truck task on which the models, all dressed in beautiful lehengas had to pose. All the models performing on the truck found it difficult to pose on the moving truck but they did it anyway. After the task was over the girls were taken to the judges and their pictures were judged. Accordingly, they were given their scores by the three judges present there, Masaba Gupta, Milind Soman, and Malaika Arora. The pictures of the models were judged and the score for each picture was given accordingly, showing them their numbered position on the Super Scoreboard.

Towards the end of the episode, Malaika Arora gave the contestants Mala’s super score and Eashita Bajwa topped the Super scoreboard with 13 points. Eashita Bajwa was then declared the winner of the Print ad campaign and was awarded the Livon Supermodel Badge for her performances. The episode ended with Malaika Arora announcing that there will no eliminations in the episode and motivating them at the same time.

