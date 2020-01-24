'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Gossip About Renee, Fans Ask, 'If This Is Biggboss?'

The hunt for a supermodel has started on MTV's Supermodel Of The Year. The show has finalized its top 10 contestants and these contestants are all set to claim the title of the show. But as it is known that nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants of the show have to go through many tasks and competitions in order to lift the title of the show and to move ahead in the competition. The show is witnessing some interesting turn of events.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year Contestant Renee Kujur Upsets Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta

In a recent video shared by MTV India on its Twitter and Instagram, it was seen that Renee is upset about contestants mocking her by the name ‘Rihanna’. She is seen clarifying in a rather loud tone that she herself never told anyone to address her by the name. Renee has similar features to international singer’s face and thus a popular publication called her 'the Indian Rihanna'. However, contestants on the show think otherwise. To this Renee reacted in her own way.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year: Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut Make Fans Go 'hot Hot Hot'

Further in the video, it is seen that one of the contestant Eashita Bajwa is seen calling out on her. According to the video, Eashita is seen calling Renee as someone who 'overreacts'. Contestants are then seen telling on Eashita with Renee. The scene is unlike any normal Supermodel Of the Year episode and fans recognised that. In the comments sections, one fan is asking, ‘Ye konsa Biggboss?’, which means, ‘Which Biggboss is this?’. MTV India shared two snippets from the episode of Supermodel of the Year and both seem like scenes from the reality show Biggboss.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year: Anjali Schmuck Slams Renee Kujur's Rude Attitude With Judges

Here are the snippets which look like recorded in a Bigboss house according to fans:

Kyu ban gaya hai Renee ka gussa baaki contestants ka topic of gossip? If you wanna hear Renee’s side of the story, watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/aePV1bc23D — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year: Post Her Rejection, Renee Kujur Goes On An Explosive Rant

Kya Renee ki baaton se karte ho tum agree? 😲 Batao humein comment’s section mein and keep watching @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/GyAdELhBQv — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 20, 2020

Here is what a fan commented on Supermodel of the Year episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.