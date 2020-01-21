Supermodel Of The Year: Post Her Rejection, Renee Kujur Goes On An Explosive Rant

The hunt for a supermodel has started on MTV's Supermodel Of The Year. The show has finalized its top 10 contestants and these contestants are all set to claim the title of the show. But as it is known that nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants of the show have to go through many tasks and competitions in order to lift the title of the show and to move ahead in the competition.

In the second audition task on Supermodel Of The Year which was an underwater ramp walk, contestant Renee Kujur who is known to be one of the most experienced models failed to perform well. Not just this but in the first task as well Renee could not perform well. Due to this, judges of the show Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman were extremely disappointed with Renee.

Renee Kujur tried to quit the underwater task even before it started. However, in the end, she agreed to perform the task but did it half-heartedly. To defend herself, Renee was seen saying that she belonged to a poor family. She could not afford to enjoy the privilege of learning swimming.

While the judges were expressing their displeasure, Renee did not take the criticism sportingly. Renee Kujur even rolled her eyes and also showed an attitude to the comments that were passed by the judges. Malaika Arora was seen asking her that the judges need her to perform. While responding to that, Renee Kujur lashes out saying that she does not care whether she loses or wins, and she is not going to explain anything to anyone. Listening to this Malaika Arora loses her temper and lashes back at Renee Kujur.

Watch the video here

Kyu hui Malaika Renee se upset? Is her performance to be blamed? To find out, watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/OpZY35HJY2 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 15, 2020

