'Supermodel Of The Year': Malaika Arora WARNS Contestants Of ‘tough Survival Battle’

MTV Supermodel of the Year is a fashion reality show that airs on MTV India. With Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta on the judging panel, the show is based on the concept of training ten supermodels with several different boot camp tasks and also by giving them a glimpse of how the real fashion industry works. In the recent promo video, Malaika Arora is seen giving a warning to the models regarding their survival battle in the show.

Supermodel of The Year new promo video hints about eliminations

In the promo video, there is a glimpse of the judgement segment of the upcoming episode. Malaika Arora and other judges are seen giving their comments regarding the performances of the models in the previous task.

The video starts with Malaika Arora interacting with the supermodels and telling them that the real world of modelling is very different from that of the boot camp. She also says that anything can be possible here and asks them to get ready for several new tasks and challenges.

In several shots of the video, Masaba Gupta is seen talking about the task and expressing her disappointment over a model’s performance. She is seen talking about the task and saying that she felt like the brief given about the task was not justified by the performance.

The video ends with Malaika Arora saying that from the two models, one would be eliminated today. Giving a heads-up to the contestants, she says that it is the time for them to get ready for their survival battle.

In one of the recent promos, MTV India gave the audience a glimpse of what would be the upcoming task. The video suggests that the client for this task for the models would be a music brand and thus they have to put headphones and showcase the product in public.

Later in the video, there are shots of Drisha More and Manila Pradhan, who are seen dancing on the streets with their headphones on. It would be interesting for fans to witness a public challenge like this and also who would be eliminated in the upcoming episode.

