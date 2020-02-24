Supermodel Of The Year | February 23: Masaba Gupta Disappointed With Eashita Bajwa

The weekend episode of Supermodel of the Year showcases contestants performing interesting tasks in pairs. If one partner gets stuck, the pair might fail to qualify for the next round. Here are the updates from the reality television show’s recent episode on MTV.

In the latest episode of MTV Super Model of the Year, judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta start with a new task. They guide the contestants about performing it in pairs. They have to pose for a photoshoot for Livon Serum. Therefore, the participants need to click stunning pictures while flaunting their hair.

The pair with the most gorgeous pictures and chemistry is to be rewarded by the judges. According to the task, the contestants have to reach a certain height and stand behind their frames in a Livon poster. Amid handling the heights, their co-ordination matters to gain more points.

Though the task looks easy with the rules, it gets difficult for the contestants to balance everything. Besides posing in the air, they need better chemistry with their partner to ace the game. Therefore, they opt for different poses including funny ones to look jolly and cheerful.

In the recent promo of Supermodel of the Year, judge Masaba Gupta is shown a bit disappointed with Eashita Bajwa’s poses. On the other hand, she appreciates her partner for her incredible performance. Gupta adds that Bajwa could be better with her poses as she cannot recognise a Supermodel’s face in her pictures. Moreover, Masaba Gupta reveals that her performance can reduce her partner's chance to ace the game.

The recent episode of Supermodel of the Year showcases the real talent of the contestants. Models leave no stone unturned in their attempt to impress the judges with their performance. Furthermore, models handle everything with their strength, sheer wit, and talent.

