'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Have To Go Off-track On Railway Station For A Task

The hunt for supermodel has started on MTV's Supermodel Of The Year. The show has finalized its top 10 contestants and these contestants are all set to claim the title of the show. But as it is known that nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants of the show have to go through many tasks and competitions in order to lift the title of the show and to move ahead in the competition.

Recently, the makers of the show have introduced an all-new task to make the show more and more exciting. So for this new task, the contestants, as well as the judges, headed to a real railway station. The models were supposed to go off-track and show off their new avatar.

Watch the promo of the upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year here

Yeh naya task kya le jaayega humari girls ko off track? Well, unka ek naya avatar toh zarur dikhega! Watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.#ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/ibclAQ5rAL — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 28, 2020

In the previous episode, Milind Soman stole the show when he and Ujjwala Raut became a part of the steamy photoshoot. The photoshoot task stunned the audience and the episode was highly appreciated by the viewers. The duo Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry and it was unmissable for all of Milind Soman's fans.

Looks like Anushka ko lekar humare judges ke opinions hai thode se alag. 😲 Tell us whose side are you on? Keep watching @livonserum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/cYfAl8Xgri — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 27, 2020

