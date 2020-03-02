'Supermodel Of The Year' | March 1, 2020, Music Video Results; Here Is The Super Moment!

The weekend episode of Supermodel of the Year showcases contestants acting and performing interesting tasks individually. The contestants have to show their grace and charisma in a music video to get the Livon Supermodel badge and be in the safe mode. Here are the updates from the reality television show’s recent episode on MTV.

What happened in the latest episode of 'Supermodel of the Year' 1st March 2020?:

To check out the top five contestants of the Supermodel of the Year, have a look here:

This week’s episode of Supermodel of the Year had the top five contestants in the task. The task for the contestants was to shoot a music video for MTV. The top five finalists and Supermodel of the Year contestants were excited looked like they were on the top of the world. All the contestants seemed to be engrossed in the making of the music video shoot.

The Top Five SuperModel of the Year Contestants were-

Yukti Thareja

Priya Singh

Drisha More

Eashita Bajwa

Manila Pradhan

These are the top five contestants who competed with each other to be number one.

The contestants were even more happy and shocked when they learnt about shooting the video with the talented rapper EPR. They had to shoot the video on the Supermodel track and score the highest because the least two scorers would be in the survival round and face the battle of survival.

But the highest scorer will be earning the coveted Livon Supermodel badge. The contestants of the Supermodel of the Year had to perform this task on the popular streets of Mumbai with full of energy and talent. So, according to the judges Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, and Milind Soman-

Manila Pradhan was super confident and amazing with her work

Yukti stole the show with her stunning looks and moves, but somewhere did it overdramatic.

Drisha More was super confident about her technique and moves. She uses her dreadlocks to their best proficiency.

Eashita was good, she played well with her dress, but nothing surprised the judges about her music video.

Priya Singh shows her strengths and talents for this performance. She walked her way into the music video and used her posing skills at her best confidently.

'MTV Supermodel of the Year' judge’s decisions

The judges were not so happy and surprised with the performances. There were components that they found were missing in the video. There needs to be a charm, elegance and faith in a music video that they found was missing in a few contender’s videos. There were some performances that Malaika found outstanding while Masaba considered them to be average.

So, in the least scoring contestants on the scoreboard were Priya Singh and Eashita Bajwa. They had to perform a task for the survival battle, which was a photoshoot and finally Priya Singh was safe, but Eashita ended her journey here. And the highest scorer contestant was Manila Pradhan.

