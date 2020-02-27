'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants Shoot For A Music Video; Watch New Promo

MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year seems to be getting more intense with every episode as the contestants are trying their level best to survive in the show. And with the recently released promo, seems like the competition has got tougher. The makers of the reality TV show, Super Model Of The Year shared the new of promo the upcoming episode.

In the video, Anusha Dandekar is seen telling the top 5 contestants Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Priya Singh, Eashita Bajwa and Drisha More about their upcoming task. She tells them that the task of this week will be that they will feature in a music video. The promo then shows the models dressed in their best outfit as they are shooting for the music video. Watch the promo here.

Another promo of Supermodel Of The Year that was shared by the makers had Malaika Arora telling a contestant that she was ‘outstanding’. And the next scene shows Masaba Gupta giving an opposite reaction to the contestant as she claims that her performance was below average. Malaika soon disagrees saying that she did not find the performance low. Watch the video here.

The last contestant to be eliminated from the Supermodel Of The Year was Renee Kujur. The survival task was between Drisha and Renee. In the task, they had to do a photoshoot by painting themselves like a Geisha. A Geisha is said to be a Japanese woman who amuses people through traditional art and culture of Japan.

