Supermodel Of The Year: The Models Set To Fly High With Their Upcoming Task

MTV Supermodel of the Year is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

Recently, a promo video was shared that has a glimpse of the next task that is going to take place this week. Supermodel of the year airs every Saturday and Sunday. Read on to know more about the upcoming task

Watch the Supermodel of the Year Promo here:

The promo video of Supermodel of the Year begins with models taken to a location where they are going to have a leap of faith. The models will be made to fly with the help of harnesses and pose while they are in the year. Anushka Dandekar can be seen explaining the tasks to the supermodels.

Anushka Dandekar can also be seen performing the task while everyone is seen cheering for her. Further on the promo of Supermodel of the Year sees models flying high in the sky while posing. However, one model is seen getting stuck as soon as she tries to fly.

Moving further, Ujjwala Raut is seen complaining by saying ‘Sirf ek hi pose ki aapne’. Ujjwala Raut is seen disappointed with the performance of the models. She is seen getting frustrated in the promo.

In the last part of the Supermodel of the year promo, Malaika Arora is seen explaining to the models how they will calculate their score. She is seen saying that everyone’s last week’s and this week’s scores are going to get added. Whoever remains in the bottom 3 are going to get evicted from the show. Stay tuned for further updates about the Supermodel of the Year.

