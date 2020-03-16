'Supermodel Of The Year': All You Need To Know About The Finale Episode; Read

MTV Supermodel of the Year is a reality show that aired on MTV. The show saw contestants coming from all over the country to gain the coveted Supermodel of the Year trophy. One can also watch the MTV Supermodel of the Year show on Voot in case they missed it. The show saw its last episode of the season yesterday as Manila Pradhan from Sikkim won the MTV Supermodel of the Year title. Take a look at what all happened on the show's finale episode.

'Supermodel of the Year' Finale Updates

MTV Supermodel of the Year saw an array of talented models who participated in the competition. The show was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta. Supermodel Ujjwala Raut along with Anusha Dandekar acted as mentors and hosts of the show. The last episode aired yesterday on MTV at 19:00 hours IST.

The finale episode started with three finalists namely Manila Pradhan, Drisha More and Priya Singh. The finalists were given a final task to pose with the judges as if they have won the trophy. All the three finalists gave their best in their final photoshoots. The task was ranked by the judges and Manila Pradhan from Sikkim won the show finally.

Priya Singh was the first runner up and Drisha More ranked to be the second runner up due to the scoring of their photography round. The show even saw an electrifying performance by Indian rap queen Raja Kumari.

Who won the Supermodel of the Year? What did the winner win?

Manila Pradhan from Sikkim won the first season of MTV Supermodel of the Year. Manila competed with all the top 10 contestants to win the coveted title in the modelling industry. Many other contestants had made a mark and impressed the judges and other special guests on the show.

Even though Manila won the show, the 9 other contestants surely got a platform to showcase their talent on the show. The winner will be the Livon girl for one year. She will also receive a cash prize worth Rs 5 lakhs. Manila Pradhan also got a deal to walk for a prominent designer at Lakme Fashion week at the Winter fest 2020.

