Supermodel Of The Year Finale Is About 'making It Count' By Striking Pose With The Trophy

Supermodel of the Year has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show has reached finale with the ultimate winner who will be entitled as ‘Supermodel of the Year’. In the last episode, the judgement panel eliminated Yukti and with this, they finally had their Top 3 of the show that is Drisha More, Priya Singh, and Manila Pradhan.

The makers of the show have been giving glimpses of the Supermodel of The Year finale task with several promos. In the recent promo videos, the girls are seen having fun with the judges while they pose together, while in the next segment all the Supermodel of The Year contestants are seen doing a final runway walk on the beats of rapper Raja Kumari.

Ride, Pose and repeat

In the latest promo video, there is a glimpse of the finale task for the ultimate winner of Supermodel of The Year. Looks like this time, the Supermodel of The Year finalists would be having the most gala time as they pose with their mentors and judges this time. In the upcoming task, Supermodel of The Year contestants will be performing a digital poster photoshoot where they would pose with the winner trophy and the three judges- Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta, and Malaika Arora.

The three girls are also guided by their mentor Ujjwala Raut. In one of the shots of the video, Ujjwala Raut is also seen pointing it out to Manila Pradhan that she should listen to what Malaika Arora is saying as this is her last photoshoot of the show. The video ends with the judgement section where Malaika Arora is seen revealing the final scores and declaring the ultimate winner of the show.

Also Read| Milind Soman: Times when the 'Supermodel of the Year' judge aced the poker face look

Also Read| Supermodel of the Year: Grand Finale is all about rides, kisses & poses; watch here

The last runway walk with Raja Kumari

In the latest promo video, the famous rapper Raja Kumari is seen gracing the Supermodel of The Year stage with her most iconic song City Slums. She is seen performing on the stage while all the Supermodel of The Year contestants including Yukti Thareja and Renee would walk for the one last time on the runway. The contestants are seen grooving and striking a pose with a Raja Kumari.

Also Read| Milind Soman's voguish looks from MTV's 'Supermodel of the Year'; see pics

Also Read| Supermodel of the Year: Models grace the stage on beats of Raja Kumari in finale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.