'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Have A New Challenge For The Models. Check The Promo

Television News

The judges of Supermodel of the Year Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut have added a new twist to the show. This is the new challenge for the models. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Supermodel of the Year

Supermodel Of The Year Judge Milind Soman has always impressed everyone with his charismatic personality and his dashing looks. The model is known to rule many hearts since the very beginning. Even today he has many fans and followers which proves that age is just a number. The upcoming episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year is something that the fans of Milind Soman cannot afford to miss. 

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Upsets Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

In the recent promos dropped by the makers of the show, Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut stunned the audience and the contestants with their steamy photoshoot. Milind's and Ujjwala's hot photoshoot is basically a part of the task for the models. The duo set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry and it is unmissable for all of Milind Soman's fans.

In another promo, Host Anusha Dandekar was briefing the models on the task where they also have to pose along with Milind and Ujjwala for a magazine cover. The contestant who will be able to pose perfectly with the judges Milind and Ujjwala will be seen inching a step closer tot he Supermodel title. The promos have grabbed everyone's attention and are making fans fall in love with Milind Soman and Ujjwala.

Watch the promos below

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Can't Wait To Start Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Takht'

 

 

