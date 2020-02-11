'Supermodel Of The Year': Contestants Go 'Paagal' As They Dance In Public; Watch

The MTV show Supermodel of the Year has been gaining a lot of fame and is increasing its TRP standing day after day. The show is progressing well as the judges are trying to find the supermodel of the year. The new promo of the show gives a glimpse of a task that will be conducted in the upcoming episode.

The supermodels do a Paagal dance:

The task involved the contestants dancing at a public place. Their client for the task was Infinity Music In by Harman. The contestants were required to wear the headset of the infinity music and then dance as if nobody was watching in a public place.

The mentor of the contestants Ujjwala Raut can be seen saying that the men who saw the girls dancing were highly intimidated by them. We see all the contestants shaking their legs as they are standing in between a busy market. The video ends with Ujjwala herself going in between the crowd with the girls and dancing.

During the Black and White task that happened on February 9, judges Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were immensely touched by contestant Yukti Thareja's story. Yukti shared a story of how she was sexually harassed by her close ones and also talked about how people used to call her rude names.

Malaika and Masaba appreciated her courage and talked about how it is important that people like Yukti come out and speak up about their problems.

Supermodel of the Year is aired on MTV. It comes on every Sunday at 7 pm. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta along with VJ Anusha and Ujjwala Raut.

