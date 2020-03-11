Supermodel Of The Year: Models Grace The Stage On Beats Of Raja Kumari In Finale

The Supermodel of The Year is on an urge of completion with its grand finale airing on March 15, 2020. In the last episode, Supermodel of The Year finally got its Top three that is Drisha More, Manila Pradhan, and Priya Singh as Yukti Thareja was eliminated by the judges. The Top 3 Supermodel of The Year contestants have tightened their seat belts to win the ultimate title of the 'Supermodel of The Year'. In the latest promo, there is a glimpse of the models walking the ramp with the popular Raja Kumari gracing the stage with her songs.

Supermodel of The Year promo

In the recent promo, Anusha Dandekar is seen starting the show and calling the contestants up on the stage. In the next series of shots, the famous rapper Raja Kumari is seen performing on the stage and all the three finalists are seen walking on the ramp synchronising with the beats of Raja Kumari.

In the next few shots, the judgement panel is seen talking individually to the contestants about their journey, walk, and photographs. The judges are also seen giving some mixed comments to the models about their journey. Malaika and Milind, in the video, are seen appreciating a particular model about how she outshined in her journey while Masaba is seen commenting on a model’s photographs not being impressive.

The video also showcases all the previous Supermodel of The Year contestants sitting on the side of the runway witnessing the last final judgement. The video ends with Malaika Arora talking about punching the final scores and revealing the name of the winner of Supermodel of The Year.

