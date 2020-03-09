'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Eliminate Their Favourite Contestant This Week

Last week's episode of Supermodel of the Year was an intense one. The contestants had to face a harrowing task which involved three stages. Only Manila Pardhan emerged successfully and bagged the top position. Whereas, Yukti Thareja, Drisha More and Priya Singh had to face the survival battle which was again a challenging one. At the end of everything, Yukti was eliminated despite being the Supermodel of the Year judges' favourite contestant.

In Supermodel of the Year's last episode, the contestants had to model for a hair product. Everyone was given a beautiful but exaggerated hairdo. The Supermodel of the Year contestants had to click pictures for a print ad followed by a TVC.

Lastly, they had to walk the ramp for this task of Supermodel of the Year. While everyone messed up some of the other segment, Yukti Thareja's performance in both the print shoot and the TVC disappointed the judges. She then proceeded to the survival battle with not one but two opponents since Priya Singh and Drisha More's performance had also been disappointing for the Supermodel of the Year judges.

In the survival battle, Supermodel of the Year contestants had to shoot a virtual reality campaign with an animated tiger. However, while Priya and Drisha's performance was reportedly bad according to the judges, Yukti's was considered not at par with theirs. This made the Supermodel of the Year judges, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman decide that Yukti Thareja should be eliminated.

The decision seemed to be a tough one as all three judges got emotional while Yukti was leaving. Masaba also went on to say that she could not wait to start working with her outside the show. Recently, Masaba's official Instagram handle had Yukti modelling in the designer's clothes.

