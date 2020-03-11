Supermodel Of The Year: Grand Finale Is All About Rides, Kisses & Poses; Watch Here

Supermodel of the Year has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show is on an urge of completion with the ultimate winner who will be entitled as ‘Supermodel of the Year’. In the last episode, the judgement panel eliminated Yukti and with this, they finally had their Top 3 of the show that is Drisha More, Priya Singh, and Manila Pradhan. Recently, in a promo video, there was a glimpse of Supermodel of The Year finale task where the contestants would experience the feeling of being the ultimate chosen winner of Supermodel of The Year.

Supermodel of The Year promo video

In the recent promo video, Anusha Dandekar is seen giving a brief to the three contestants about their final grand finale task. Anusha is seen talking about the last project of the models that turns out to be a digital poster photoshoot. In the next series of shots, the Supermodel of The Year contestants are seen posing with the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaa Gupta in a car with the Supermodel of The Year trophy in their hand. The three girls are seen holding the trophy, kissing it and striking different poses while they are seated in a car with all the three judges.

In the last few shots of the promo, finalist Manila Pradhan is seen entering to perform the task. Manila chooses to sit in the car for her task and Malaika points it out calling her decision 'silly'. It would be interesting to see if Manila Pradhan’s small mistake would eliminate her from being the ultimate winner of the Supermodel of The Year or she would outshine her two competitors to take the trophy home. The grand finale of Supermodel of The Year would be aired on MTV India March 15, 2020.

