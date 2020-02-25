Supermodel Of The Year: Renee Kujur Fails To Survive Eliminations, Drisha In Top 5

Supermodel of The Year is an on-going fashion reality show that is based on the concept of model grooming. There are ten contestants who are selected from all over the country. The show is divided into two sections, which is the boot camp and the real client tasks.

In the recent episode, Renee Kujur and Drisha More failed to perform well and eventually, they were the least scorers. The two competed against each other in a survival battle and Drisha More outshined Renee to win the task.

In the last episode of Supermodel of The Year, the client task was a photoshoot where the models were briefed to pose in the air. The task was all about flaunting their hair and hair colour. The supermodels were divided into a team of two. Drisha More and Renee Kujur were one team while Manila Pradhan and Yukti Thareja were another.

The supermodels gave their best shots which were later reviewed by the judges. Drisha More and Renee Kujur failed to impress the judges and ended up performing the survival task. This was their last attempt to stay in the race of being the ultimate winner of the Supermodel of The Year.

Drisha More and Renee Kujur were transformed into Japanese ‘Geisha’. The two supermodels then performed their survival tasks as they posed as 'Geishas'. At the judgement segment, Drisha More and Renee Kujur received some mixed comments from the judges. However, Drisha More managed to ace the photoshoot in comparison to Renee Kujur. Therefore, supermodel Renee Kujur was eliminated while Drisha More entered the Top five of Supermodel of The Year.

