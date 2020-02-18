Supermodel Of The Year: Survival Task Features Models Posing Mid-air

MTV Supermodel of the Year is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country. These models are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

Recently, a promo video was shared that has a glimpse of the next task that is going to takes place. Supermodel of the Year airs every Saturday and Sunday. Read on to know more about the upcoming task.

The promo video of Supermodel of the Year begins with Anushka Dandekar explaining the models that the next task is a survival task. She can be seen telling the models that they have to go against their partner to survive in the task. The task location comprises of hoardings.

The promo video of Supermodel of the Year features Milind Soman explaining what the survival task is. He can be seen saying that the hoarding will be placed 50 feet above the ground level. The models will be taken up to the task location through a harness. The models have to pose mid-air to complete the task.

Towards the end of the promo video of Supermodel of the Year, few models can be seen posing in air. The models can also be seen playing with their hair while posing. Ujjwala Raut can be seen telling someone that her picture looks like a passport picture to her. The promo doesn’t show who she is talking about. Stay tuned for further updates about Supermodel of the Year.

