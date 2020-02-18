Supermodel Of The Year: Anjali Says 'I Know My Worth' Post Elimination

The latest episode of Supermodel of the Year saw contestant Anjali Schmuk getting eliminated after the judges announced that Priya Singh has won the battle of survival. MTV India's official Instagram posted an interview of Anjali post-elimination where she is asked some questions. Anjali openly gives her opinion about many things, setting some tongues wagging.

Anjali says the game has changed

Anjali Schmuck talked about her elimination and about the show in a post-elimination interview by MTV India. Anjali said that when she heard that she would be eliminated, she was definitely surprised and shocked. She claimed that she is not giving up on modelling and she knows that she has a lot in store for herself.

Anjali made a strong statement by saying that she knows her worth as a model so she is not bothered of leaving the show. Anjali is then asked who does she think will win Supermodel of the Year. She replied that it is a tough question as the game has changed completely. She talked about how it could be based on luck as one day one person might get more points than the other. This, she says, can turn the tables as the person who won might not be experienced out of the two. Is she trying to hint on her elimination?

She then said one cannot say who will win. She said that it could either be Yukti Thareja, Drisha More, Priya Singh or Manila. She then added that she personally did not believe that any of the others were that great. She said that she is not saying this in a bad way but eliminating good models in the beginning of the show is a mistake. Finally, she said that Yukti is beautifully and she would like her to win.

Source: MTV India

