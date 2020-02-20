Supermodel Of The Year: ‘Minor’ Difference In Scores Leads To 'major' Damage

Supermodel of The Year has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. From quirky tasks to a glimpse in the real fashion industry, the on-going show is based on grooming ten contestants to be the ultimate supermodel. Recently, in a promo video, the audience got a glimpse of an upcoming intense elimination segment.

In the video, the elimination segment of the upcoming episode is seen. The judgement panel is seen sharing their judgement and opinion on the last task. The video starts with the super judge Malaika Arora talking about the performance of a supermodel duo. The actor doesn’t seem happy with their performance.

The next shot shows Masaba Gupta sharing her opinion on the supermodel’s performance as she says she feels confused and lost in the pictures of the supermodels. Later, the video gives a glimpse of Malaika Arora announcing a decision where she talks about two models being on the risk of elimination with very little difference in their score.

Malaika Arora, later, gets more specific and says that only by a difference of 0.5, one supermodel’s dream to be the ultimate winner ends today. The video also has shots of models getting confused with the judges’ opinions about their performances

The new promo video

In the recent past, one more promo video was launched in which the upcoming task was revealed. This time the models would be playing with their hair but with a twist as they would be doing the task in a pair of two. The models would have to pose in the air as they make use of the Livon Serum frame given as a prop to them. In the promo video, the audience could see Drisha More and Renee Kujur play with their hair as they pose in the air.

Image Courtesy: Still from the Supermodel of The Year

