Supermodel Of The Year: Highest Scoring Model Eashita Bajwa's Journey In The Show

MTV Supermodel of the Year has completed 1 round of the audition task and the competition is getting tougher. The first task was a one in which models had to sit on a moving chair at a certain height and get a photoshoot done, the theme being office. In the task, six out of the ten girls were shortlisted and four of them were rejected.

Highest-scoring performance of the Supermodel of the year

The models who were shortlisted were then asked to go for another round of the print ad campaign, which was a moving truck photoshoot. After the moving truck task photoshoot, the final scores were announced. The three judges Masaba, Milind Soman and Malaika Arora gave the models their score and Malaika Arora then revealed Mala's secret score, which was added to their original score.

Eashita Bajwa topped the Superscore board with 13 points and even became the first contestant to win the Livon Supermodel Badge. She became the highest-scoring contestant of the episode and the winner of the print ad campaign.

In the next episode, which was a new ad campaign, the round two of the audition task, all the girls were given a new task. The rejected ones also got a chance to start their journey all over. It was called the Underwater task and they had to walk and an underwater ramp for a waterproof makeup brand.

Eashita Bajwa who had the supermodel badge got an option to skip the task and move to the qualifying round or get 5 points and do the underwater task. After giving it a thought, Eashita Bajwa decided to take the 5 points and do the task. Although mentors Anusha Dandekar and Ujjwala Raut tried to convince her to make a wise decision, she still opted for doing the task.

However, this time her luck did not work in her favour and Eashita Bajwa was rejected. Her score did go up to 5 points but she was rejected which meant she would not be allowed to do the next task. The next episode will now decide if she remains on the top or is eliminated from the show because of this decision of hers.

