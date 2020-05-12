'Supermodel Of The Year' Divas Anushka Sharma & Eashita Bajwa's Virtual Get Together

The models from the hit reality TV show, Supermodel of the Year have been treating fans with some stunning pictures on their respective social media handles. And seems like these models have decided to have a virtual get together as they go to do the pass the brush challenge on Instagram.

Models such as Anushka Sharma, Anjali Schmuck, Eashita Bajwa, Sakshi Shivdasani, Avantika Dixit, Yukti, Manila Pradhan, Priya are seen taking part in this challenge. These models shot this video in their respective houses.

In the video, one of the Supermodel of the Year contestants, Anushka Sharma can be seen holding the brush in her hands not knowing to do, she soon hides the camera with the brush and later can be seen in a glamourous avatar. Anushka then goes on to share the brush with an ex-contestant who also do the same. The transition from their de-glam to glam look is unmissable.

Eashita Bajwa shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Let’s do it the supermodel way!! Pass the brush challenge with mah gurls.” She also wrote saying that she missed Drisha More and Rene Kujur as they were not a part of the video. Check out the video below.

After seeing this video, fans were very excited to watch these models collaborate even after the show is over. The post also got several likes and comments leaving fans super excited and happy.

Some of the fans wrote, “Feel so good after watching all of u in this video. Lots of love my all-time favourite Eashita,” “All are looking beautiful,” “so good to see you all again.” Fans were also curious to know why were Drisha and Rene not a part of the video. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, these Supermodel of the Year contestants are also going on to share some more stunning pictures on their respective Instagram handles. They also go on to share a throwback pictures from their modelling day from the Supermodel of the Year. These models also enjoy a huge fan following and fashionistas and girls often look up to them for their stylish outfits so that they could get some tips.

