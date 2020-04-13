'Supermodel Of The Year's' Ujjwala Raut Posts Beach Day Out Picture; Fans Wonder How

Ujjwala Raut was last seen grooming budding models in the reality show MTV Supermodel of The Year. The supermodel has been practicing self-quarantine amid coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, the model has also been trying to connect with her fans through her social media presence. Recently, Ujjwala Raut posted a picture in a beautiful bikini remembering her beach day out.

Ujjwala Raut posted a picture in a peach-orange bikini. Her bralette was complemented with a halter neck and orange border detailing. She paired it with an orange bikini bottom that had a peach colour detailing on the side. The actor’s picture looked even more adorable with a classic backdrop of the ocean. Ujjwala Raut captioned the picture as “Finally got to hit the beach!!!”. Her comment section was flooded with the praises for the model’s look while some even questioned her that how she is outside amid lockdown. However, it seems to be just a throwback post.

Also Read| Here's everything you need to know about International model Ujjwala Raut

Also Read| Supermodel of the Year: Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut make fans go 'hot hot hot'

In the recent past, Ujjwala Raut posted a picture with her daughter where they were spotted flying in an airplane. The actor looked gorgeous as she struck a pose with a grey hoodie, black sunglasses, and a perfect pout. Her daughter was seen twinning with her mom as she wore a grey graphic t-shirt. The actor captioned the picture explaining her mood as she said, "Trying to escape!! #coronaviruslife". Ujjwala Raut has been quite active on her social media lately. The model has been creating awareness among her fans about staying home and staying safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read| Supermodel Ujjwala Raut's style file to take fashion inspirations from

Also Read| Ujjwala Raut's impeccable fashion sense will give you lessons on how to slay in Blue

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.