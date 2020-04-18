'Supermodel Of The Year' Fame Drisha More Recreates Kiara's 'leaf' Photo With A Twist

The Supermodel of the year contestant Drisha More recently recreated Kiara Advani's viral leaf photo from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar. However, Drisha recreated the picture with a floral twist. Check out the pictures ahead.

Drisha More recently shared a series of photos from her quarantine photoshoot she did at her home. In the Instagram posts, the supermodel tried to perk up Kiara Advani's most talked photoshoot from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar. The Supermodel of the year's participant Drisha More used a flower instead of a leaf.

She was seen covering herself with a floral prop and black lingerie. For glam, Drisha went for a face painted look and red lipstick. To go with her look, she also opted for a septum nose ring and a pair of ear cuffed pearl earrings. Take a look at Drisha More's look.

Kiara Advani's Look

Kiara Advani's much-talked-about look had her covering herself with a leaf. The picture was from the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar series. The photo went viral moments after it was dropped on the internet. Check out Kiara Advani's Instagram.

More About Drisha More

Drisha More is a budding model who rose fame with her participation in the MTV's popular modelling show, Supermodel of the year. She was one the finalists on the show, however, lost to the winner Manila Pradhan. Drisha More successfully garnered enough praises from the judges and has managed to gain popularity amongst the netizens. The model has over 68.7k followers on Instagram.

