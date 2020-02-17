Supermodel Of The Year Written Update February 15, 2020: Anjali Leaves The Show

The episode of Supermodel of the Year aired on MTV on February 16 started with Anusha Dandekar introducing the models to their new task. She even reminded the girls that the boot camp was over and that the models will be campaigning for real brands.

Supermodel of the year episode update February 15, 2020

Anusha Dandekar introduced to the models that the brand for the new campaign was Infinity by Harman. The tag line was ‘I’m in music’ and for the brand, the girls had to put on their headphones and dance in a busy market. Each girl performed well and enjoyed themselves throughout the task.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': Malaika Arora WARNS Contestants Of ‘tough Survival Battle’

After each model performed, they were sent to the judges Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and Milind Soman for their scores. The judges were not that happy with the girls’ performances and were given very low scores. Renu became the top scorer amongst all the models with 14 points on the Superscore board. She even won the Livon Serum Supermodel badge. The lowest scorers were Anjali and Priya. They went to the survival battle because the scored the lowest individually.

At the survival battle, their mentors Anusha Dandekar and Ujwala Raut were shocked to see them at the survival battle because they were some of the best performers in the show. For the survival battle, the two models Anjali and Priya had to immerse their face in an 8-inch water tank and get a photoshoot done.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: The Models Set To Fly High With Their Upcoming Task

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Get Nostalgic On The Show

Before the task, the two models were in a conversation with each other and they were talking about how they found each other their toughest competition on the show. After the task, the girls were judged over their three photographs.

Priya’s pictures were loved by the judges because she had different expressions in all the three pictures and Anjali’s pictures did not impress the judges. After the scores were given out, Anjali was eliminated from the show while Priya got back to the model house, and back in the competition.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Drisha More Outshines Everyone And Wins The Latest Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.