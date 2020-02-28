The Debate
Surbhi Chandna & Gaurav Chopra's BTS Videos & Pictures From Sets Of 'Sanjivani'

Television News

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra are popular TV stars who play the lead roles in the show 'Sanjivani'. They keep posting BTS videos and photos. Check them out.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra are one of the most cherished on-screen pairs in the television industry. The duo currently feature in Sanjivani 2, an Indian medical drama television series. They are adored for their off-screen sweet companionship. They often post BTS videos, photographs from Sanjivani sets. Their photographs and videos demonstrate their companionship. Recently, Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and posted a BTS video of them making pakoras. While this video was adored by numerous individuals, Gaurav's joke teasing her makes it considerably more interesting.

Have a look at the videos and pictures below:

This is the latest photo posted by Surbhi Chandna. You can see her wearing a long Kurti with ripped jeans. On the other hand, Gaurav Chopra is wearing a white shirt and a nude color waistcoat. Take a look: 

Read: Surbhi Chandna Shares Video Of Her Healthy Sea-food Binging; WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Read: Surbhi Chandna's First Attempt At Making Pakoras; Check Out Her Latest BTS From Sanjivani

 In the below video, you will see Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra making pakoras on the sets of Sanjivani 2.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

Read: Surbhi Chandna Vs Erica Fernandes: Who Do You Think Rocked The White Blazer Look Better?

Here is another BTS video of the shooting for the latest episode of Sanjivani. They are seen having fun on sets:

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Read: Surbhi Chandna And Gaurav Chopra's Pictures Prove That They're The Ultimate BFFs

This is another BTS video shared by Gaurav Chopra. He captioned the video with: "If you get out of line with #Ishani #MrSingh be like....Coming up"

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
