Surbhi Chandna Pens An Emotional Note As 'Sanjivani 2' Completes One Year

Television actor Surbhi Chandna penned down a special note for her show Sanjivani. In the post, she mentioned that the show Sanjivani 2 completed one year today, on August 12, 2020, and wrote about her experience working for the show. In the post, she mentioned that she misses the people and added that she met some of the most amazing people on the set of the show. Surbhi shared a BTS picture with the entire cast of the show.

Surbhi Chandna's 'Sanjivani 2' completes one-year

While sharing the post, Surbhi Chandna wrote that the people who were a part of the show have all become very close to her. She began the post by adding the hashtag saying ‘One year of Sanjivani’. She also wrote that the show Sanjivani 2 and her character, Dr Ishani, is very close to her heart. She mentioned that there was not even a single dull moment when she was working for Sanjivani 2 and that she used to look forward to going to the set every day.

While talking about the importance of the show in her life, Surbhi Chandna went on to say that the cast members of Sanjivani 2 have 'pampered' her throughout the duration of the show.

Chandna wrote, “I felt real love, warmth, my producers were my family and still are extremely special to me and always will be, they have pampered me like their own.” [sic] She further added that she cannot stop thinking about the cast and crew of the show. She even revealed that she secretly wishes to reunite with the cast and crew room for one more season of the show.

In the lengthy social media post, Surbhi Chandna thanked each and everyone who was a part of the show. She went on to say that she each one of the cast members is special to her, irrespective of those who stayed, those who left and those who joined later. She used the hashtag ‘Best Show’ towards the end of the post.

(Image Credits: Namit Khanna Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna’s Sanjivani 2 co-star Namit Khanna also took to his social media account and shared a fan-made post. In the post, Namit Khanna is seen posing for a picture with each of the cast members of the show. On the occasion of the completion of one year of Sanjivani, Namit Khanna shared the post on his Instagram story.

