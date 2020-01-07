Surbhi Chandna And Namit Khanna Will Make Your ‘SidIsha’ Hearts Melt With These Pictures

The show Sanjivani is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. With a stellar star cast and a unique plotline, the show is being loved by the masses. But a considerable amount of credit for this goes to the lead actors Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna who have been winning hearts of viewers with their infectious chemistry. The fans also call them 'SidIsha' based on their characters Dr Sid and Dr Ishani. The two also share an adorable camaraderie off-screen which totally reflects on their chemistry in the show. Recently, Surbhi took to her social media to share some lovely pictures with Namit along with a heartwarming caption.

Surbhi and Namit can be seen striking a pose together

In the picture, Surbhi can be seen striking a pose with Namit where they both are also slaying their winter attires with ease. While Surbhi is looking pretty in a yellow hoodie and blue jeans, Namit is looking dapper in a black hoodie which he paired with faded jeans. The Ishqbaaaz actor's hairdo is also stealing the show in the picture. While the two are posing in a goofy manner, Surbhi also went on to call Namit her 'adorable stupid babyboy'. Their fans are going gaga ever since the actor shared these beautiful pictures.

Surbhi recently got candid about her journey in the television industry

Surbhi recently shared her new look on her social media which sent her fans into a frenzy. The actor also made all her fans nostalgic recently after she shared her journey in the television industry. She started off by playing a salesgirl in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and now the actor has come a long way, also bagging the title of the 5th Sexiest Asian Female. She wrote how the journey has not been an easy one. Today, she is considered to be one of the most popular television actors, having charmed her fans with her impressive performances in shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz.

