Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Flaunt 'off-screen' Chemistry; Assure 'Finale Is A Total Cryfest'

On February 8, 2021, television actor Surbhi Chandna took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself and her Naagin 5 co-actor Sharad Malhotra. In the picture, Sharad can be seen holding Surbhi in his arms. The duo flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. Take a look at Surbhi’s behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna poses with co-actor Sharad Malhotra

In the picture, Surbhi looked beautiful wearing a black and white saree with a white blouse. The actor wore a printed mule shoe to complete her looks. Sharad also looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and a black jacket paired with black jeans and black shoes. The duo flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. The recent picture is taken in a hut-like place from the sets of her on-going series Naagin 5. While sharing the picture, Surbhi wrote, “Humesha Yeh Naagin Iss Cheel Ki Hi Rahegi. I am Told tonights Naagin 5 Finale is total cryfest. Tissues Please. P.S.- This is an off-screen moment”.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Surbhi’s fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Surbhi you are love & we love you and ‘#vani’ ‘#vanishallliveonforever’ take my whole heart” with several hearts. Another fan commented, “Will definitely gonna miss the tashaan of Vani” with a red heart. A user commented, “Soo pretty mam”. Another one wrote, “Such a cute picture you two Cuties” with several kissing face emoticons.

Surbhi Chandna's Naagin 5 ending this month

Surbhi is an active Instagram user who often treats her fans and followers with snippets from the sets of Naagin 5. Recently, the actor shared a picture with the entire crew and cast members of the family drama. In the picture, Surbhi posed with the other cast and crew members flaunting their bright smiles. While sharing the picture, Surbhi penned a long caption expressing her gratitude to her co-actors, crew members, production team and Ekta Kapoor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar commented, “This Show, this team will always remain close to my heart!! Lots of love to all the fans who showered so much love on this show and the characters!! #Aakesh” with a heart. Utkarsh Gupta too dropped several red hearts. Several of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

