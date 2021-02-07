Surbhi Chandra Opens Up About The Coolest Thing She Has Ever Done In Her Life

Surbhi Chandna, who made her debut in 2009 with SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opened up on the coolest thing she has ever done in her life. In one of her interviews with India Forum, she talked about what she does on the set and how she keeps her work environment. Read further to know more about it.

Surbhi Chandna on the coolest thing she has done in life

In the interview from 2019, a question was asked about the coolest thing she has ever done in her life. She took some time to think and then replied that the coolest thing she does on her set is to keep the environment cool and relaxed. She further added that everyone in the set jokes around and that is what keeps the whole set alive. She concluded the answer by saying that this is what she usually does on the set to keep it cool.

Earlier, Surbhi took to her Instagram to share a video from the sets of Naagin 5. In the video, the cast is seen dancing on the song Disco Ball while being dressed up in their costumes. Hence, proving her point of keeping a cool environment on set. The comment section of the post is filled with her fans appreciating the dance. Check it out:

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post

(Image credit: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post)

Another question that was asked to Surbhi was about the one thing that angers her. To this, she replied that there are a lot of things that make her angry, but she tries her best to keep calm. She further added that one of her best qualities is to stay calm during such situations and burst after she has had enough of it. She concluded by saying that she tackles her anger calmly and doesn't let it affect her. Check out the video:

Surbhi Chandna's TV shows

In 2013, Surbhi portrayed the role of Suzanne in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Later on, she became the part of Zee TV's Qubool Hai. She went on to play the lead role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz from 2016–2018 which brought her to the limelight. Later, after winning the audience's hearts as Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna is currently a part of Colors TV's Naagin 5. She also made her debut in films with Bobby Jasoos where she played Aamna Khan.

