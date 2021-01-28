Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra's On-set Dance Sequence Is Unmissable; Watch

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram account treated the fans and followers of the actor with a video of Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra dancing, which was shared by the Naagin cast member herself just a few hours ago. The video below sees Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra dancing to the tune of a popular song from the west. Additionally, one can see that the Naagin cast members are having a ball of a time while indulging in what appears to be an impromptu dance routine. The video, which can be found below, is also available on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram handle.

The post featuring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra:

Judging by her Instagram following and the number of posts, one can perhaps say that Surbi Chandna is an active Instagram user. The same is evidenced by the fact that as of this writing, the actor is followed by nearly 3.7 million people on Instagram handle and has shared a total of 984 videos and photos. A major portion of her list of photos and videos comprise of her stills in a traditional Indian avatar or a contemporary outfit. At times, the outfits that she would be seen wearing would be a fusion of two. Some of those posts can be found below.

About Surbhi Chandna:

Shortly after she began her career as an actor with a special appearance on Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2009, the now prolific artist went on to earn the status of a household name due to her stint in Star Plus' Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi.

Later on, she would be cast as Haya in Qubool Hai, the once-popular daily soap which ran from 2014-2015. Post that, she garnered a lot of acclaim after essaying the lead role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz from 2016–2018. As recently as two years ago, after nearly carving out a place for herself as Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna went on to become a part of Colors TV's Naagin 5, a show with which she is still associated with to this day.

