Surbhi Chandna Lists Out The 'mummy Ke Hath Ka Dishes' She Loves; Read Details

Popular television actor Surbhi Chandna, who is currently seen in Naagin 5 alongside Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, is a big foodie. Being an active Instagram user, Surbhi frequently treats her fans with pictures and videos of making various dishes. In one of the interviews with India Forums, the TV actor talked about her favourite dish made by her mother. Read further to know more about Surbhi’s favourite ‘mummy ke haath ka dish’.

Surbhi Chandna’s favourite dish made by her mom

Also read: Why Surbhi Chandna's Mother Asks Her To 'marry A South Indian'? Read Details

In the interview from the year 2019, a question was asked about her favourite ‘mummy ke haath ka dish’. She excitedly replied Sindhi Curry, Rajma and Rasam Chawal. She added that her mother keeps on experimenting by making new dishes and has a ‘chef-mode’ on. She further added that she doesn’t often cook but whenever she does, she makes it very tasty. Surbhi pointed out that her mother is a little weak in making her all-time favourite Idli Sambhar. She also enjoys the pizza her mom makes.

While getting candid in the interview, she was asked about her all-time favourite dish. The actor answered that she loves Idli Sambhar. She added that she can eat Idli Sambhar at breakfast, lunch and even dinner and added that she can eat it every day. Surbhi further said that her mother always asks her to marry a South Indian guy because of her love for the cuisine and that she will get to eat it every day. Take a look at the interview here.

Also read: When Surbhi Chandna Gave Hilarious Response To An Interviewer About Her 'useless Talents'

Surbhi Chandna's videos

Alongside being a big foodie, Surbhi also loves to cook. Her Instagram posts are filled with dishes and recipes of various dishes. On May 26, 2020, on the special occasion of Eid, she made Goan Serradura, a sweet dish popular in Goa. She uploaded an IGTV video making the dish and shared the recipe in the caption. The TV actor can be seen wearing glossy makeup, a maangtika and a pair of earrings. She kept her hair loose and seemed excited while making the dish.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra's On-set Dance Sequence Is Unmissable; Watch

On May 13, 2020, she made 'Buttermilk (Masala Chaas) with a twist’ and also informed her fans the benefits of including buttermilk in the diet for ‘healthy skin’. She included the recipe in her caption. In the IGTV video, she can be seen in her casual avatar and had styled a section of her front hair in small braids.

(Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram (@officialsurbhic))

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Has Message For Fans Who Love Bani Sharma's Sarees From 'Naagin 5'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.