When Surbhi Chandna Revealed The Difference Between 'Ishqbaaaz' And 'Sanjivani 2'

Actress Surbhi Chandna best known for her work in Indian Television shows gave a short interview with India Forums in November 2019. The actress played a round of 'fire up' where she was asked many questions about her life at home, her thoughts on her projects she was working on then and much more. Surbhi was working in the Star Plus' show Sanjivani 2 at the time.

Surbhi Chandna has also worked in the TV show Ishqbaaaz prior to her work in Sanjivani 2. In the interview, Chandna was asked about the one thing that Ishqbaaaz had but Sanjivani 2 did and the actress was quick to mention "great clothes". However, the actress moved along and spoke about how Sanjivani also had great clothes but not as "dramatic".

Also read: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad, Mohit Wrap Up 'Naagin 5' Shoot With Team: 'We Are So Thankful'

The Naagin actress spoke about how the make-up in Sanjivani 2 was also more subtle as compared to Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi also mentioned how she enjoyed Ishqbaaaz director Lalit Mohan's way of "lighting the shot" when shooting and, also how there were certain "fun elements" in Ishqbaaaz and a certain lack thereof in Sanjivani 2. However, the actress did mention that was the case since the two tv shows are completely different genres.

Surbhi Chandna also mentioned how they had "certain restrictions" concerning the addition of fun elements, as she put it, in Sanjivani 2 since it was a medical drama. However, she then went on to add that they were trying to get there slowly but eventually. The entire interview had many more fun questions for the actress where she spoke about the kind of food she made last, what she liked for her mother to cook for her and much more.

Also read: Why Surbhi Chandna's Mother Asks Her To 'marry A South Indian'? Read Details

Surbhi Chandna's TV shows

Surbhi Chandna's TV shows include her work in the StarPlus TV show Ishqbaaaz where Chandna played a lead character named Annika. Surbhi also worked in the Star Plus show Sanjivani, the show was a reboot of the original show which was also titled Sanjivani. The Sanjivani actress currently stars in the Colours TV show Naagin in which she portrays the character of Bani Sharma, the main role. The show is a supernatural thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor; Surbhi has been a part of the show since August 2020.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is also a popular handle to check out, the Naagin actress has amassed a huge following of over 3 million. The actress is not camera shy and loves uploading regular photos of herself and her life. As the actress' show Naagin comes to an end in a few days, she shared an Instagram post thanking the cast and crew of the show with a long caption. Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra's On-set Dance Sequence Is Unmissable; Watch

Also read: When Surbhi Chandna Gave Hilarious Response To An Interviewer About Her 'useless Talents'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.