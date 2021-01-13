Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Plans For Lohri; Talks About What Food She 'relishes'

Surbhi Chandna has gained a lot of popularity in the past couple of years and is known for her interactive nature. Like many other celebrities from the television and film industry, Surbhi has also decided her own plans to celebrate this festive day. While many people would be looking forward to celebrate this festive day with splendour, the actor has simple plans of celebrating Lohri 2021 at home, along with a few traditional north Indian food items as well. Have a look at her simple way of celebrating the day.

Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna’s plans for Lohri 2021

The festival of Lohri is celebrated mostly in the northern part of India, but many people living in cities like Mumbai have also taken to celebrate this day. Among the celebrities who have their own plans to celebrate Lohri 2021 is Surbhi Chandna, who has decided to celebrate the day with simple yet traditional method. Consequently, Surbhi has named a few ‘Punjabi’ food items that she would be enjoying at home on this day, according to PinkVilla.

‘Makki Di Roti’ and ‘Saag’ are the two items that the actor has decided to have, which are popular food combination that is consumed at many households during this day. The actor and her family are apparently have big plans for Lohri celebrations at home, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it mandatory to stay at home and celebrate. The actor also said that her family would celebrate it with traditional folk music and dance, calling the festival the ‘perfect time’ for the family to come together.

She also went on to reveal that because there are now restrictions to celebrate any festivals, her family would be doing it in a ‘full swing’ at home. She then went on to say that she is ready to start the Punjabi New Year on a “positive note”. Apart from Naagin 5, Surbhi has also appeared in other shows such as Sanjivani, Ishqbaaaz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and many more.

