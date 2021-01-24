When Surbhi Chandna Gave Hilarious Response To An Interviewer About Her 'useless Talents'

Television actor Surbhi Chandna thinks she has no 'useless talents' as she boasted about being talented in a past interview. During a fun interaction with India Forums, for their 'Fire Up' segment, Surbhi was asked to reveal one of her 'useless talents' to netizens. However, the Sanjivani actor's response to the question was all things hilarious as she went on to ask the interviewer, "Kahan Se Layi Ho Ye Sawaal?".

Surbhi Chandna reveals her 'useless talent'

Surbhi Chandna is hands down one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Indian television, who currently plays Bani Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Back in 2019, Surbhi answered a bunch of interesting questions in an interview with the portal after becoming a household name with her portrayal of Dr. Ishani Arora in Star Plus' Sanjivani. Whilst playing the 'Fire Up' game with the portal, the 31-year-old had a fun banter with the interviewer about her useless talents.

When she was asked to spill the beans about the same, Surbhi Chandna was quick to respond saying, "Yaar, Mere Saarein Talent Bade Useful Hain. Main Bahot Achcha Gaati Hoon. (All my talents are useful. I sing quite well.)". Furthermore, Surbhi also decided to pull the interviewer's leg as she added, "Achcha Sawaal Hai Vaise. Kahan Se Laayi Ho Yeh? (Although it's a nice question, how did you come up with it?)". She continued, "Tum Batao... Tum Jaante Ho Mujhe Itne Time Se. Kya Hoga Mera Useless Talent? (You tell me... you've known me for so many years now. What according to you would my useless talent be?)".

Watch the full interview on YouTube below:

Meanwhile, after kickstarting her career as an actor by making a special appearance in Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009, Surbhi Chandna got her breakthrough role in Indian television with Star Plus' Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. She then starred in the popular daily soap Qubool Hai as Haya from 2014-2015. However, she garnered a lot of acclaim after essaying the lead role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz from 2016–2018. Later, after winning the audience's hearts as Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna is currently a part of Colors TV's Naagin 5.

