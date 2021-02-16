Surbhi Chandna Wins Big At The ITA 2020, Fans Say 'you Deserve All The Love'

Naagin star Surbhi Chandna celebrated Valentine's Day in the most flattering way possible. Her 'Valentine’s date' was at the Indian Television Awards 2020 where she won her 20th ITA 2020 Best Actress Award (Popular) for her stint in Naagin 5. Surbhi took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos where she is posing with the trophies, looking all proud and happy of her achievements. Surbhi also has posed with a pout with her trophies.

Surbhi Chandna wins at the ITA 2020

In the pictures shared by Surbhi, she is looking gorgeous in a pink and black gown. Her hair was tied up with a few strands left loose in the front. Her makeup was light, and she had highlighted her lips with a pink lip gloss. She was holding two trophies in her hands, one which she won in the ITA Popular Actress category while the other one was awarded to each and every member associated with the Naagin franchise from season one to five. In the caption, she wrote that she was not expecting to win as all the nominees in the category were ‘so deserving’. She also expressed her heartfelt thanks to Ekta Kapoor and her production house Balaji Telefilms, under the umbrella of which Naagin 5 is made.

Surbhi’s post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. They have commented on the post to congratulate on her wins and many have also written that ‘she deserves it all’. See their reactions below:

At the ITA 2020, Dheeraj Dhoopar won the Best Actor (Popular) category for his performance in Kundali Bhagya. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain won the Best Landmark Shows Awards. Whereas Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 bagged the Best Series Award at the function.

Surbhi Chandna's shows

She made her television debut with the popular Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She then went on to star in Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. Surbhi Chandna is loved by the audience as the new Naagin. She currently has her hands full as she plays the shape-shifting serpent's role on Naagin 5. Surbhi's character is the reincarnation of Hina Khan's character Naageshwari who was cursed. The storyline revolves around the love-hate-revenge of the characters and the lengths they will go to destroy each other. The series airs on ColoursTV at 8 PM only on the weekends.

Image courtesy- @officialsurbhic Instagram

