Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Sister's '#lockdownbirthday'; 'Ishqbaaaz' Squad Extends Wishes

Television actor Surbhi Chandna recently celebrated her elder sister's '#lockdownbirthday' by posting a stunning photograph with her along with a sweet birthday note. Soon after she shared the birthday post, her Ishqbaaaz girl gang joined the bandwagon too.

Surbhi Chandna has a sweet birthday wish for her sister and so does her 'Ishqbaaaz' squad

Surbhi Chandna celebrated the '#lockdownbirthday' of her elder sister, Pranavi Chandna on May 13. On the special occasion of her elder sister's birthday, Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a glamourous photograph with her sister wherein the Chandna sisters looked nothing less than stunning in their party-ready outfits looking all decked-up. Along with sharing the photograph, Surbhi captioned it:

"Lets Celebrate your #lockdownbirthday

Happy Birthday Big Sis @pclovesdrama @pranavi_chandna #13thmay

Grow Grow and just keep growing "

Soon after the Sanjivani 2 actor shared the birthday post, her Ishqbaaaz co-stars Mansi, Shrenu Parikh and Mreenal Deshraj joined the bandwagon too as they took to the comment section of the post to wish Pranavi on her special day. While Mansi wished her by commenting, "Happy Birthday dearest chikki, Chikki खिलाना lockdown ke baad, meanwhile have a great bday with family and be safe u beauty".

Mreenal commented, "Happy Birthday beautiful, see you soon". Shrenu Parikh too showered Pranavi with 'dher saara pyaar' as she commented, "Happy wala birthday chiks, her saara quarantine wala pyaar! Milenge post lockdown Aur partayyyyy karenge at ur super cosy home! god bless"

Later, Surbhi Chandna also gave her fans an insight into her elder sister's birthday celebration via a streak of videos on her Instagram story. The entire Chandna family celebrated the birthday of their elder daughter with a bang while Surbhi sang a birthday song for her as well. Have a look:

