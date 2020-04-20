Surbhi Chandna Looks Fab In Her Pink Robe In Her Latest Instagram Post; Have A Look

Surbhi Chandna is an Indian television actor. She made her television debut in 2009 with SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played the role of Sweety. The actor since then started receiving several offers in many serials. In 2014 to 2015, Chandna also played Haya, a deaf woman, in Zee TV's Qubool Hai.

Surbhi Chandna looks fab in robe in her Instagram pictures

Surbhi Chandna made sure that her Instagram stayed updated about her activities, even during the period of lockdown. She kept posting her videos and pictures on her social media. She has also posted her workout video. The actor brightened up the internet with yet another set of pictures wherein she is seen wearing the floral robe and gazing into your eyes.

Her caption reads, “Lets Get Dressed And Do NOTHING ”. With shimmery-eyeliner, nude lips and pulled up hair look, Surbhi slayed her latest look.

During the outbreak of pandemic that made the world to a standstill, actor Surbhi Chandna has posted a video which she captioned by writing to her fans.

Her caption reads, “Quarantine @ home So this is my way to just lift my mood up when you let the Earth Heal and do your duties right by STAYING AT HOME And Staying Safe .. Being an Actor there is no doubt i miss going on Sets - getting ready - learn my lines - and face my LOVE i.e Camera — here decided to do a lil dress up with the Big Sis and danced to release that stress which is nothing compared to what the world is dealing with.. Be Gentle - LOCKDOWN Ke Niyemo Ka Palan Kare aur Doori Banaye Rakhe - Social Distancing”

The actor has also made her debut film with Bobby Jasoos where she played Aamna Khan. Other than movies, Surbhi has also been the recipient of several accolades. In 2016, Chandna played Annika Trivedi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. For her performance, she won several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award. In 2017, she also appeared in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi.

Apart from her acting career, the actor has also ranked as 7th in the 2017 TV Personality List by Biz Asia. In 2018, Chandna was ranked 16th in Eastern Eye's Sexiest Asian Women List and 8th in Biz Asia's TV Personality List.

