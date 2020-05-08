Surbhi Chandna's Best Instagram Captions That You Just Have To Take A Look At; Read Here

Surbhi Chandna is famous for her roles in Star Plus' shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz. As per reports, Surbhi Chandna was also voted as the sexiest women of Asia in the year 2017. Surbhi, along with her amazing and talented acting skills is also known for her fashion sense. Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram is always flooded with her impeccable pictures and unique style file. It is observed that Surbhi loves to caption her posts and express her feelings there. So, let's have a look at Surbhi Chandna's amazing captions posted by her on her Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna best Instagram captions to have a look at-

Surbhi Chandna trying some cooking at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. She made paneer chilly at home and expressed her happiness to finish that plate.

Head to MY saved #LIVECHAT with @dipnaanand and learn with us how to cook #paneerchilli restaurant style.. now i am running to finish my plate ! okay over and out #cookwithscXdips #paneerchilly

Thanks amo my angel 👼🏻 @shashi_cp

While Surbhi Chandna is quarantined at home, here is what she is doing at home to keep herself busy and entertained, Have a look at her post and caption-

Quarantine @ home



So this is my way to just lift my mood up when you let the Earth Heal and do your duties right by STAYING AT HOME And Staying Safe .. Being an Actor there is no doubt i miss going on Sets - getting ready - learn my lines - and face my LOVE i.e Camera — here decided to do a lil dress up with the Big Sis and danced to release that stress which is nothing compared to what the world is dealing with.. Be Gentle - LOCKDOWN Ke Niyemo Ka Palan Kare aur Doori Banaye Rakhe - Social Distancing

#bekind #behuman #weareinthistogether

@dramaqueenpranavichandna

Surbhi Chandna in a white crop top and palazzos at home gave an inspiring message to the audiences to stay at home and made a beautiful video. Have a look at her caption and post both mentioned below.

I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are..

And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime

Shot By - @sanjaidhiver

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is full of her goofy and pretty videos and pictures to have a look at, Here is one of her recent post where is she is enjoying her Chole Puri breakfast. She also tagged and gave the challenge of #aajkhanemainkyahai to some of the celebrities and her friends. Have a look at her caption and post.

#aajkhanemainkyahai

@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI

Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏

menu - chole poori- onions nimbu - gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar - meethi lassi - AUR LAG GAYI WAAT

